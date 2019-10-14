The post-election battle for Wellington's $6.4b transport future has already begun with National calling for Justin Lester's "political stitch-up" plan to be turfed.

There's a question mark hanging over Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) following the city's cliffhanger election result.

Outgoing mayor Justin Lester was a key supporter of the project as it is, but incoming mayor Andy Foster wants a new deal.

On the campaign trail Foster promised if he was elected he would call on the region's mayors and other key players like the Wellington Chamber of Commerce to join him in demanding LGWM be re-sequenced.

Advertisement

National list MP Nicola Willis says Wellington's new mayor has a clear mandate to go back to the negotiation table with the Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

National's Transport spokesman Chris Bishop said Foster had a mandate from the people of Wellington for a second Mt Victoria tunnel, whereas Lester campaigned on the deal he did with the Government and lost.

"The Government needs to heed the very clear message sent by the people of Wellington that Phil Twyford's dodgy deal with Justin Lester and Julie Anne Genter should be dead", he said.

The deal was a "political stitch-up" considering the Labour Party was both in the Beehive and at the head of Wellington City Council's table during the project's negotiations, Bishop said.

Wellington-based National list MP Nicola Willis said LGWM was a key factor in the election result and it was clear people wanted a second tunnel sooner rather than later.

"This is an absolute moment of hope. Andy Foster has a clear mandate to go back to the negotiation table with the Government."

Wellington's new mayor Andy Foster was elected by a margin of 503 votes. Photo / Georgina Campbell.

Foster is confident he will have regional support to bring forward a second Mt Victoria tunnel and at least majority support from his councillors.

He said the major problem the Government had with prioritising mass rapid transit was asking local government to spent $1b of ratepayers' money on it.

Coupled with current rates rise projections and what would be needed to revitalise Civic Square, Foster said the city was staring down the barrel of an 80 per cent rates rise.

Advertisement

"That's not affordable and something's got to go."

When asked what would happen if the Government said no to Foster's call for a new deal, he said he'd cross that bridge when he came to it.

Foster couldn't rule out the fact his plan might fall apart but in the same breath said the current plan could too.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford has been approached for comment.