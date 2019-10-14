It's hard to find 10,000 people to agree with you on anything, let alone politics.

But Rotorua district councillor Tania Tapsell has managed just that - and for two elections in a row, she has been the highest polling candidate, surpassing even the mayor in vote numbers.

Tapsell's popularity increased by 326 votes this election, going from 9567 to 9893. Of Rotorua's 21,215 voters, 46 per cent put their faith in Tapsell.

So what is it about the 27-year-old that appeals to the masses? And how far do her political aspirations reach?

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Local Body elections: The new mayor and councillors by town

• Rotorua Lakes Council progress results - 19-year-old voted on to council

• Chadwick re-elected as Rotorua mayor

• Election 2019: 'Last minute rush' lengthens Rotorua candidate lists for local bodies

She tells the Rotorua Daily Post, "there's no secret really, it's just a lot of hard work".

"I've been an authentic and trustworthy leader over the past six years and the community has seen that.

"I continue to put local families first and the face of politics is changing, that's what they're after and I'm delivering that. That's why I think I continue to poll so highly.

"I've fought fiercely for our local families and they've seen and heard that. I've put a lot of work into getting out into our community to make sure I'm connected and know what people want."

Tapsell said while her campaign was incredibly successful, it had always been a grassroots campaign, which resonated with people.

"I stuck to my values and core priorities - families, finance and future - and I put a lot of work in myself. I managed my own campaigns, I was out there doing billboards and door-knocking with family and friends."

And despite her previous track record as a high-polling councillor, Tapsell was not counting her eggs before this year's results came in.

Advertisement

"I put in a lot of hard work but the nerves were definitely still there because we know that our voter turnout is low. It's really up to the people of Rotorua to put the pen to paper and make sure they're getting who they want to represent them."

Pulling more votes than Rotorua's re-elected mayor Steve Chadwick, it had to be asked whether Tapsell was considering a run at the mayoralty.

"It's incredibly humbling to have received more votes than the mayor and has put a lot of pressure on me to consider what my next steps in politics are.

"I'd like to stand for mayor one day but all in good time. While it's an aspiration, right now I'm focused on the next three years and delivering on some major projects like opening the museum and finding solutions to the housing crisis.

"I've made some huge progress around environmental improvements, but now it's clear our community needs an urgent solution to the housing crisis. We have some serious social issues and as part of the Government's wellbeings [Local Government Community Wellbeing Amendment Bill], the council is able to focus on that as well."

But the young politician's aspirations extend beyond donning the mayoral chains.

"The long-term goal is central government, it's just all about timing.

"By the end of this term I will be 30 and I would have spent my entire 20s as a politician. It's a really different way of doing things.

"I love [local council] and being able to make positive changes for my community and I really believe you need to start at home first. While I have aspirations for bigger roles, I'm not going to step into that until I'm satisfied our community is in a state we are all happy with."