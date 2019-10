A person is injured and State Highway 33 is closed following a two-car crash in Okere Falls near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 6.05am near the Okere Falls Store on State Highway 33.

She said at this stage it appeared everyone was out of the vehicles, but one person was injured.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

One lane was blocked and the road was closed about 6.45am.

