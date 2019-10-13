Don't leave valuables in your car and park in a well-lit areas if possible.

That's the advice police are urging the public to follow after about 20 vehicles were broken into over Friday and Saturday night in and around Thames.

Detective Mark Leathem said residents need to be extra vigilant and ask that if they see or hear something to call police on 111.

"Our team are actively working to identify those responsible but we urge the public to come forward with any information that will help in identifying the group of individuals responsible," Leathem said.

He said cars being broken into was often an opportunistic crime and there was a number of precautions car owners could take to minimise the risk of getting their car stolen or broken into. They include:

• Always taking your keys with you when you leave your vehicle.

• Always locking your vehicle when you leave it.

• Closing all windows, including sunroofs.

• Parking in well-lit areas if possible.

• Remove, or put out of sight, items like radar detectors as these can be targeted by offenders.

• Trying not to leave valuables in your car. Thieves will break in for something as small as loose change.

• If you have to leave valuables in your car, make sure they are out of sight, but remember hiding them is not as safe as removing them.

• Don't leave documents with personal information or keys to your house/business/boat etc in your vehicle.

Any members of the public with any information about this incident are asked to contact the local police station on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.