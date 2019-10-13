Auckland councillor Chris Darby wants to become the people's eyes and ears at Auckland Transport by going on the board of the deeply unpopular council-controlled organisation.

Darby publicly signalled the idea to Mayor Phil Goff less than 24 hours after the results of the Super City election came in.

Goff has promised a "review and reform" of the five council-controlled organisations, saying he shares concerns about whether they listen to communities and can be held accountable.

One of Goff's first goals in his second term is to set up an independent review of the CCOs in conjunction with the Government. The review will be completed within 12 months and law changes would be needed to implement reforms.

When the National Government set up the Super City in 2010, it put 75 per cent of council services in the hands of unelected CCOs. Politicians were barred from sitting on the boards, apart from Auckland Transport which, because of its size, could have two seats for councillors.

Len Brown, the first mayor of the Super City, appointed councillors Chris Fletcher and Mike Lee onto the board of AT for the first two terms, but Goff ended the practice in 2016.

Darby, a member of Goff's inner circle and chair of the planning committee, said he wants Goff to put a councillor on the board until the review is complete.

"It does need a political insider and I'm probably best equipped to do that," said Darby, saying there had to be a way he could report back to council.

Darby has also flagged his desire to stay on as chairman of the powerful planning committee and wants to add climate change to its remit.

Goff is staying mum on who he will appoint to committees until he has spoken to councillors about their plans. Nor has he said if he will reappoint Bill Cashmore as deputy mayor.

Cashmore said he had told the mayor he would love to carry on, but if that is not politically possible he would accept that with graciousness and step aside.

Goff could choose to appoint Cashmore to a senior committee role after the retirement of Penny Hulse who chaired the environment and community committee, and the loss of finance committee chair Ross Clow, who lost his Whau seat to Tracy Mulholland.

Deputy finance committee chairwoman Desley Simpson told the Herald she would accept the finance job if Goff offered it to her. That could present a difficulty for Goff because Simpson stood on the Communities and Residents ticket to "stop the Mayor's higher rates agenda".

Goff has promised annual rates increases of 3.5 per cent a year for the new term, which Simpson voted for in the 10-year budget but could oppose when rates are debated and voted on again in the annual budget.

Daniel Newman, the Manurewa-Papakura councillor and de facto leader of the "B Team" grouping of Goff opponents, congratulated Goff last night.

In a Facebook posting, Newman said he looked forward to working with the mayor, but took a swipe at the direction Goff has set for transport and climate change.

"Success is not esoteric visions of a carbon-free life or miles of dangerous cycleways that serve no one. Success is the ability of people to manage their rubbish, increasing the number of training hours for sport in parks, the ability to get roads and footpaths repaired," Newman said.

Four new councillors were elected yesterday. Who are they?

Pippa Coom, Waitemata and Gulf

Coom is a progressive, green-leaning politician seen here, there and everywhere on her bike. She spent nine years on the Waitemata Local Board, the last three as chairwoman. Coom has been hugely influential in the development of cycleways. She supports the Vision Zero goal of stopping deaths on the roads and will be alongside Goff every step of the way on public transport and climate change. Her supporters love her. Petrol heads despise her.

Angela Dalton, Manurewa-Papakura

Dalton has been on the Manurewa Local Board since 2010, more than seven years as chairwoman. She has a business development background and is deeply connected to her community. With Daniel Newman she stood on the Manurewa-Papakura Action Team where knocking on doors seven days a week is the norm. The two councillors collapsed the Labour vote in the traditional red ward in South Auckland. Newman says he will support Dalton for Mayor of Auckland if she decides to go down that path.

Shane Henderson, Waitakere

The 32-year-old Labour councillor overcame a tough childhood that included living in a car. He was taken in by his grandmother at the age of 10 and became a lawyer. He chose community law in Henderson where after seeing young people queuing at a shop selling

synthetic cannabis he entered politics. After six years on the Henderson-Massey Local Board, three years as chairman, he was anointed by Penny Hulse to take her seat. Henderson has an infectious laugh.

Tracy Mulholland, Whau

How's this for a story: Mulholland, the popular head of the New Lynn Business Association, gets shoulder-tapped by Labour Party heavyweights to stand for the Local Board in 2016. She obliges, wins the seat, becomes board chairwoman and has a spectacular fall out with Labour. She quits Labour in June this year and 10 days later joins the de facto National ticket, and beats Labour's Ross Clow. Strangely, Mulholland says she has no time for politics in local government.