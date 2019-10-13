Police have concerns for the safety of a 17-year-old who's been missing since Friday.

Xiuhan Lyu was last seen at her home on the North Shore.

She has been in New Zealand for less than a month and it is unknown whether she is still in the Auckland area.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to contact Police immediately on 111.

