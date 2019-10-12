An attempted vehicle theft has ended with one man in hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

Police responded to a report of a car heist on the motorway-end of Te Atatu Rd in west Auckland just after 4am.

A police spokeswoman said a person had reportedly found two men breaking into their vehicle.

"During the ensuing altercation one of the alleged offenders has left the scene in a vehicle, and the second sustained a head injury and was transported to hospital in a critical condition."

A scene guard was in place, she said.

The scene on Te Atatu Rd in Auckland is under police guard. Photo / supplied

A person at the scene said two police cars were still in attendance around 6am. An orange sports shoe and a bloodied towel or sheet was visible in the driveway, he said.

Police are still making inquiries and looking for the other person involved.

More to come.