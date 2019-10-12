Major traffic delays are beginning to clear on one of Auckland's busiest motorways this afternoon following a crash.
The NZ Transport Agency has tweeted a warning to motorists to stay clear of the backlog mounting in the southern lane of the Northern Motorway at Albany.
Traffic is being asked to merge left to avoid the right bound lane being blocked by the crash, which happened about 1pm.
However, a police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash on SH1 between Otehā and Greville about 12:50pm.
"Two people sustained minor injuries. One lane was blocked for a while but is now clear."
Meanwhile, a breakdown was blocking the left southbound lane of the southern motorway at Takanini.