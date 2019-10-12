Major traffic delays are beginning to clear on one of Auckland's busiest motorways this afternoon following a crash.

The NZ Transport Agency has tweeted a warning to motorists to stay clear of the backlog mounting in the southern lane of the Northern Motorway at Albany.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:00PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the Tirohanga Whānui (Spencer Rd to Albany) overbridge. Please merge left to pass and expect southbound delays through the area. ^TH pic.twitter.com/rlgcljLjB4 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 12, 2019

Traffic is being asked to merge left to avoid the right bound lane being blocked by the crash, which happened about 1pm.

However, a police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash on SH1 between Otehā and Greville about 12:50pm.

"Two people sustained minor injuries. One lane was blocked for a while but is now clear."

Meanwhile, a breakdown was blocking the left southbound lane of the southern motorway at Takanini.