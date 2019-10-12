Major traffic delays are beginning to clear on one of Auckland's busiest motorways this afternoon following a crash.

The NZ Transport Agency has tweeted a warning to motorists to stay clear of the backlog mounting in the southern lane of the Northern Motorway at Albany.

READ MORE:
Two crashes causing huge delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway
Lanes cleared after crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway
Crashes on Southern and Northern Motorways clear in Auckland, delays in place
Crash causing delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway

Traffic is being asked to merge left to avoid the right bound lane being blocked by the crash, which happened about 1pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, a police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash on SH1 between Otehā and Greville about 12:50pm.

"Two people sustained minor injuries. One lane was blocked for a while but is now clear."

Meanwhile, a breakdown was blocking the left southbound lane of the southern motorway at Takanini.