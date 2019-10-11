A man planning a 10-day tramp in the South Island's Lewis Pass has been reported missing by his worried family.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Fergus Stephen since the 24-year-old was dropped off at the Lewis Pass car park entrance to the St James walkway, about 60km west of Hanmer Springs, on September 27.

"It was his intention to cover the walkway for the following 10 days. As Mr Stephen failed to turn up after more than 10 days, his family alerted the police [on Thursday]."

Stephen is 182cm, of slim build and was last seen wearing a dark brown full-length oilskin Paka sweater and green fleece pants.

He also had a dark brown and green beanie, police said.

• If anyone has seen Fergus Stephen in the area or anywhere else since September 27 please contact Christchurch Police at (03) 363 7400 and quote event number P039403228.