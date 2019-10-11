The country is set for fine weather for the last weekend of school holidays, but get ready crack open the brollies again on Monday.

After a cool start in Northland this morning, the skies are clearing for fine weather and a few showers tomorrow afternoon but pretty nice for main centers.

It's an ideal weekend for Aucklanders to get outside, with a few showers today and fine weather tomorrow.

Cloudy skies and a few showers shouldn't dampen the festivities at Auckland's Diwali festival, but eventgoers might be wise to take a brolly or a raincoat today.

Metservice says Wellington has had a "cracking" start to the day and it is expected to remain fairly fine, with a chance of showers around the eastern ranges for those taking a weekend trek.

Light rain or drizzle is set to ease in Christchurch and Dunedin, remaining cloudy as rain eases.

The east of the South Island will be cloudy tomorrow before gradually improving, and western areas will get better weather.

But Monday will be rougher than usual for kids going back to school, as forecasters warn of strong winds and gales developing over The Coromandel and Auckland.

Heavy rain will lash the upper north island and Metservice is likely to issue a severe warning as the assault nears.

Northland will take the brunt of the bad weather, will conditions less extreme in Auckland, where it is less exposed.

The South Island is set to have a less dramatic start to the week, with cloud and light drizzle forecasted for eastern areas.