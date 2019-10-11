A serious crash has occured on State Highway 57 south of Shannon in the Horowhenua District.

Police responded to the scene after reports of a crash between a truck and a car at the intersection of Marinoto Road at State Highway 57 at around 10:15.pm this evening.

A police spokesperson said the status of those involved is "unclear" at this stage.

tag:

href="mailto:newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz" class="button"> write tag

here

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

State Highway 57 is currently blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.