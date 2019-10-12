Jackson White couldn't wait to meet his parents, Meredith and Ian "Milky" when he came into the world three weeks early.

The beautiful boy with a cheeky smile and mop of curly blond hair was affectionately called Bugaboo, Squirt, Monkey butt and Bucket head - but the 4-year-old just wanted to be known as "Jackson Bruce".

Tragically, Jackson was killed at the Lincoln Grain and Produce work site, south of Prebbleton in the Selwyn District on September 30.

It is understood he was accidentally struck by a forklift his father - who in 2018 was awarded a Gold Star Medal for 25 years' service as a volunteer firefighter - was driving.

Meredith White told the Weekend Herald her family was "blessed" to have had Jackson in their lives even for a short period of time.

"He made us who we are today.

Jackson White, front left, pictured with his father Ian, mother Meredith and baby brother Fletcher. Photo / Supplied

"Ian is doing the best he can but it's been very difficult, we are taking things day by day. He is missing Jackson an awful lot, he was his 'little shadow'. If Ian was in gumboots and wearing earmuffs so was he. Any chance to go outside he would follow Ian to mow the lawns in his little John Deere tractor. They loved being out in the garden, feeding the cattle and collecting the eggs. He had a great work ethic and would get 50c a day for collecting the eggs, but it would cost him 50c if he broke one," said his mother.

Jackson's little brother Fletcher, who is 17 months old, keeps looking down the passage waiting to see if his big brother will appear.

"He's a bit young to realise what's fully happened, but they got on so well together," she said.

"They would pull the cushions off the couch and wrestle with each other. Jackson would climb into Fletcher's cot every morning and helped bathe his 'little bubba' at night."

Meredith, a nurse who works in general surgery, was fast asleep after a night shift when she found out her son had died.

"The full impact of everything hasn't hit us yet but we are overwhelmed by the generous support from the local community, complete strangers and the messages from our fire brigade family in Lincoln and around New Zealand," she said.

Jackson White loved tractors and had his own kid's version which he loved to ride. Photo / Supplied

The little boy was diagnosed with a global development delay; an umbrella term when children are significantly delayed in their cognitive and physical development.

Jackson's speech was delayed but that didn't hold him back from "living life to the full".

"It pulled my heartstrings when Jackson said 'I love you' for the first time," Meredith said.

Jackson attended Melodies preschool and developed an interest in music.

Jackson White has been remembered as a wonderful wee boy who loved doing everything his father did. Photo / Supplied

"He loved his music and could turn anything into drums. I think he loved to torment us when he played his Kazoo and knew when we hid it," said Meredith.

The much-loved preschooler was popular with other children and was a "charmer".

"He met his first girlfriend, Jemima, at Playcentre. She would keep him in line, boss him around or quietly hold his hand," his mother said.

"His best friend George was always rushing up to greet him with a big hug. They loved chasing games, especially 'The Beast'."

Jackson White's family are grieving for their much-loved 4-year-old boy who died last month. Photo / Supplied

Jackson was farewelled by family and friends this week. His parents and both "nannas" spoke.

It is the second child the couple has lost. Meredith had previously suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with a baby girl.

"Now you are safe in heaven with your little sister by your side, surrounded by your great-grandparents. Jackson Bruce, this is not goodbye but see you later. We love you, little man," his mother said.



The Lincoln volunteer fire brigade performed a guard of honour as Jackson was carried out with his favourite song, Here Comes the Sun, playing. Yellow and green - John Deere's colours - balloons were released into the blue sky and many bubbles floated towards the sun.

WorkSafe has launched an investigation into the youngster's death and wouldn't comment. The police investigation is ongoing.