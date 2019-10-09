Armed police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an Auckland shop and lied about having a gun.

The man fled from police on foot in Glenfield after failing to stop his vehicle when signalled to pull over.

"The man has ran from police and hidden himself inside a store, claiming to have a firearmm," police said.

"Police have spoken with the man and established there was no firearm involved.

The man agreed to exit the store where he was subsequently arrested without incident.
A nearby store worker said two police cars were at the scene."

The store was in Sunnybrae Road in Glenfield and is a vehicle repair and servicing centre.

It is nearby a VTNZ in a semi-industrial part of Glenfield, close to Wairau Valley.

A witness said a police station wagon pulled up first, followed by a sedan police car.
Meanwhile, a woman from another nearby shop believed the person had been apprehended by police officers.