Southbound traffic in Auckland's Waterview tunnel has slowed to a crawl following a crash.

At least two emergency vehicles are attending the incident and two lanes are blocked, according to a reporter at the scene.

The crash appears to have happened in the left-hand lane heading towards Auckland Airport. One car was badly damaged, the reporter said.

Two lanes are closed and the speed limit in the third has been dropped to 50kmh. Photo / NZME

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to pass the scene with care and expect delays.

