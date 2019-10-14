At least one school has said "thanks, but no thanks" to the Government's free school lunch trial due to the cost of kitchen upgrades, with several principals feeling "pressured" by caterers for their business.

Te Kura Kaupapa Motuhake o Tawhiuau is a primary school of 85 Māori students outside Rotorua which has refused the free lunch trial because of the cost of upgrading its kitchen to commercial standards.

