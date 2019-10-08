The body of a 6-year-old boy has been found after he fell off a boat in Marlborough.

The boy was reported missing from Havelock about 6.30am today, police said.

The police dive squad recovered the body following a short search, the spokesperson said.

The dive squad arrived about 1.45pm and quickly found a body, which has been confirmed as the missing boy. The body had been retrieved by 3pm.

It is understood the boy had been on a boat with his father and fell overboard.

A shopkeeper told Stuff: "It's a terrible thing, a really terrible thing and I really feel for them."

Police said next of kin have been advised and the matter referred to the Coroner.

A post-mortem has also been requested.

It comes less than two weeks after 9-year-old Emily Branje was swept away and died while whitebaiting with extended family at the Hokitika River mouth on September 27.

Her body was found days later near the mouth of the Grey River near Cobden on the West Coast.