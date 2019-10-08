A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed and left seriously injured on Sunday night.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Police were called to Tristram St about 5.40pm on Sunday following a report of

someone being stabbed.

A passing motorist said he saw 10 police cars outside a development on Tristram St just after 6pm. The area was cordoned off and a person was turned away from the property.

The nearby FMG Waikato Stadium was also put in lockdown during a Waikato vs Taranaki NPC game while police responded to the serious assault nearby.

The victim was taken to Waikato Hospital after suffering "life-threatening injuries" and then undergoing surgery.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman said yesterday the man was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.