Firefighters continue to monitor a building north of Auckland after a late night fire at a local brewery.
Fire crews were called to The Sawmill Brewery, in Matakana, just before 11pm.
A northern fire communications spokesman said crews worked for about two hours putting out the fire - which started in the roof.
No one was injured and there were no suggestions of any structural damage, he said.
Firefighters remain at the site this morning to monitor for any flare-ups.
Meanwhile, fire crews in the South Island were also kept busy at a large vegetation fire at Wanaka's Diamond Lake.
Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 9.30pm.
Four pumps and four tankers were brought in to help douse the blaze and a pump and rural fire officer remained at the scene all night.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a flyover will be done at first light to determine exactly how big the fire is and what the next steps should be.