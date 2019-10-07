EDITORIAL

NZ First leader Winston Peters is absolutely right when talking about illicit drugs being tested for safety purposes at large public events such as music concerts and festivals.

His party last week turned party-pooper on the Labour and Green-supported plan, which would have allowed pill testing services at events this summer.

