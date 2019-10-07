Stephen McPherson always worried about drivers on Helvetia Rd near his Pukekohe home.

He usually avoided the stretch, concerned he'd be knocked off his motorbike by an "idiot" driver - someone speeding, someone drunk or drugged.

But for some reason on May 24 the 36-year-old took the route he feared.

He almost made it home, but with about 2km of his journey to go he was wiped off the road by a driver who had been drinking and using methamphetamine.

Today his bereft partner and mother speak out for the first time about McPherson's death in a bid to make sure he is not "just another road statistic".

The morning Stephen John McPherson died, he embarked on a journey to create life.

Hours later he was lying dead in a paddock.

Alone in the cold and dark, his future cruelly taken from him in seconds.

Stephen and his partner Rebecca Smidt were trying for their first child and they were about to start IVF treatment to make their dream of a family a reality.

On May 24 Stephen left his home in Pukekohe and headed to a fertility clinic to drop in samples, and then went to work in Onehunga.

He and Rebecca were excited to become parents.

