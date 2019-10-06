A person is dead after a fall from a building in downtown Auckland early this morning.

The incident happened about 3am today near the bottom of Albert St. Police confirmed that the person involved was dead when they arrived.

It is understood there was a loud event in the building overnight and the sound of people partying and drinking could be heard.

​

Police remain at the scene this morning and a tent has been erected around the body, near construction work currently under way downtown.

The Quay West building in Albert St. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene after a report that a person had fallen from a building.

"Upon arrival, a body was located on the street,'' she said.

"Police are currently working to establish the circumstances of the incident.''