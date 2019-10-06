Two people are critically injured after a car smashed into a power pole in Dunedin tonight.

Police and Fire Emergency New Zealand are working to remove one person trapped in a car after the crash on Corstorphine Rd.

It is understood the car was on fire.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called about 8.55pm and were still at the scene.

Two people are reported to have critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The spokeswoman understood one person was trapped.

A bystander at the scene said it appeared the vehicle had crashed at a very high speed.

Power was off to the surrounding area, and a crowd had gathered on the street as Fenz continued to cut into the vehicle.

