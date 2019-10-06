An 8-year-old boy missing in Wellington has been found safe and well.

Police earlier said they had concerns for the welfare of Charlie Hutchinson, who last seen in Brooklyn, Wellington late this afternoon.

Anyone with information on Charlie's whereabouts was asked to contact police.

A woman posted on Facebook saying the missing boy was her son and had been missing for more than two hours.

"My son charlie is missing in brooklyn. He's been gone for over an hour now. He was walking to the shops and never returned. He's 8 and wearing green pants and a blue nike jacket. The police are out searching but we desperately need help. He's the little boy in my profile picture. Please contact me or the police if you see him."

Police issued a statement at 6.41pm saying the little boy had been found safe and well.