As the investigation continues into the death of seven-year-old Auckland boy Lapana Tupou, who was lost overboard on a ship, maritime safety investigators in Rarotonga have swooped on the shipping company.

Ministry of Transport officials in the Cook Islands have detained three inter-island ships belonging to Taio Shipping Limited after Auckland boy Lapana Tupou disappeared from a vessel last month. He is presumed lost at sea.

It comes amid public questions about the shipping line's safety precautions, after Lapana was lost overboard from the MV Lady Moana, en route from Rakahanga to Rarotonga.

The Lady Moana, along with sister ships Grinna II and Maungaroa II, have all been detained in Rarotonga's Avatiu harbour by Ministry of Transport investigators, Cook Islands News reports.

One shipping source said the inquiry and the boats' detention was likely to herald a maritime industry shake-up.

"There will be significant lessons learned from this investigation."

Taio Shipping Limited ships Grinna II, Maungaroa II and MV Lady Moana have been detained by the Ministry of Transport. Photo / Cook Islands News

Last night Taio Shipping director Josiah Taio confirmed the investigation, saying it was related to some "deficiencies" in the boats detected by the ministry surveyors.

Taio said they needed "those items repaired" before they could resume their services.

"It's a random survey and we can't ignore the survey report. We are complying with everything," he said.

"It's normal for ships to have deficiencies, things always break down, it's part of the shipping industry but we are working on those issues and trying to get them repaired soon so that we can resume our normal service."

Taio said repair work on the Grinna II and Maungaroa II were 95 per cent complete. They would start working on Lady Moana once these two vessels had fully complied with the ministry requirement as per the investigations.

Both the Grinna II and Maungaroa II had cargo onboard and were due to travel to the southern and northern group islands soon.

Taio said any delay in their service would mean they were still working through the issues detected by the surveyors.

"Without doubt holding up the ship is affecting the outer islands we have been solely servicing. I would like to request the outer islanders to bear with us as we work with the Ministry of Transport to get these ships cleared and back in operation."

Cook Islands Secretary of Transport John Hosking refused to comment on Saturday, referring all queries to the shipping company.

On Friday, family from around New Zealand, Australia and the Cook Islands gathered at East Tamaki Cook Islands Christian Church in Ōtara to commemorate Lapana.

The All Blacks-loving boy, raised in South Auckland, was headed for Rarotonga after visiting far flung Rakahanga atoll – his parents' birthplace – with his dad Junior Tupou when he went overboard.

Two weeks and one day since Lapana fell overboard, hundreds filled the pews and gazebo outside the church, with many wearing blue ribbons and blue t-shirts bearing the words "forever in our hearts" and his name, Tutteto Junior Lapana Tupou.

