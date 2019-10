A man has died following a house fire in Bishopdale, Christchurch late last night.

Emergency services were called to the property on Breens Rd around 10.40pm - the man was found in a critical condition inside.

He was transported to hospital, however, the man died from the injuries he sustained, police reported.

The man was the sole occupant of the property, police said.

The cause of the fire was unknown this morning, with police guarding the scene while inquiries take place.