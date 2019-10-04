A motorcyclist has died and another motorist is injured after a crash on State Highway 31 near Tihiroa, north of Otorohanga, late this afternoon, police say.

The crash, between the motorcycle and a car, occurred at 5.40pm on Kawhia Rd/SH31.

"Initial indications are that the driver of the car has sustained moderate to

serious injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

The serious crash unit is on its way to the crash scene, she said.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at the intersection of SH39 and Te Kawa Rd. Northbound traffic is being diverted through Otorohanga.