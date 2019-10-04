COMMENT

DON BRASH

Hello. I'm Don Brash.

THE WOKE LEFT

Ugh. Racist! We don't want to hear your opinions.

NEW ZEALAND

Good grief, this weather we're having! That's the thing, though. Winter is hardly ever that bad, and just when you think, okay, now that it's Spring everything's going to be warmer, the whole country gets ravaged by cold fronts and storms and buckets of rain.

COLIN CRAIG

Hello. I'm Colin Craig.

Colin Craig has gone to the Court of Appeal against a High Court finding that he sexually harassed his former press secretary. Photo / Brett Phibbs

THE WOKE LEFT

Ugh. Sexual harasser! We don't want to know you exist.

NEW ZEALAND

The weather's bad, sure, but you just have to get through it, and somehow keep the kids occupied in the school holidays. It's not as if you can pack them off to the beach, unless you're one of the lucky ones and you've gone to Fiji or the Cooks. Still, they've got their phones.

DON BRASH

It is entirely inappropriate for British High Commissioner Laura Clarke to express regret on behalf of the UK Government over the death of nine Māori who were killed when Captain Cook first arrived in New Zealand.

THE WOKE LEFT

Shame on Brash.

NEW ZEALAND

Okay, so the Canadians weren't exactly a high-calibre opponent. But it was a thrilling sight to see the ABs run riot, and who can complain at the spectacle of SBW doing what he does best? That guy is totally awesome.

COLIN CRAIG

I have decided to go to the Court of Appeal to argue against the recent High Court finding that I sexually harassed my former press secretary.

THE WOKE LEFT

Shame on Craig.

NEW ZEALAND

As for Beauden Barrett – what can you say? This guy is taking his game to the next level at the World Cup. There's nobody who comes near him, he's simply the greatest player in the world right now – and has been for the past two years.

New Zealand's focus is on Beauden Barrett's performance at the World Cup. Photo / photosport.nz

DON BRASH

The only written account of what happened when Cook arrived is that recorded by James Cook himself in his diary, and his diary suggests that four, possibly five might have been killed. Nine is an exaggeration.

THE WOKE LEFT

Brash isn't a scholar. He's making these claims from a pre-determined point of bias. But in any case the exact death toll at first contact isn't the real issue; the real issue is colonisation, and its attendant and enduring evils.

NEW ZEALAND

Is Don Brash still going on about race? Really?

COLIN CRAIG

It's a matter of principle. An appeal is expensive, but the last three cases I have done myself so I don't have to pay lawyers very much when I do that.

THE WOKE LEFT

Craig is only doing this because he can afford it as a millionaire. He's totally lost the plot and seems to have zero awareness of the effect this is having on his victim.

NEW ZEALAND

Is Colin Craig going back to court? You're kidding, right?

Don Brash questions the number of Māori deaths when James Cook first arrived in New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

DON BRASH

I have every right to voice my opinion.

COLIN CRAIG

I have every right to lodge an appeal.

THE WOKE LEFT

Ugh.

NEW ZEALAND

Ugh.