Two men have been charged by police after four cars - valued at a collective $300,000 - were stolen from an Auckland garage in August.

In scenes reminiscent of a Hollywood movie, thieves smashed their way into the New Lynn dealership and made off with the four vehicles and a safe.

A 2015 Porsche GT3, a Nissan 180SX track car, a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V and a 2007 Honda Civic Type-R were all taken.

However, the Herald can reveal all four vehicles involved had since been recovered by police.

"A 36-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been charged with receiving and are due to appear in the Manukau District Court this month," a police spokeswoman confirmed.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges or arrests."

Leo Jiang's prized blue track car which has been recovered. Photo / Supplied

The Porsche was Leo Jiang's, of J's Auto Import, personal vehicle and had only been left in his garage overnight due to bad weather.

He was heartbroken when he arrived for work the next day and the $220,000 vehicle had been stolen along with the others.

The Nissan track car was recovered the day after the Herald first reported on the daring heist and the Porsche had been spotted driving throughout Auckland.

Meanwhile, Jiang feared his two Japanese street vehicles, the Mitsubishi and Honda, were bound to be stripped for parts.

"That's normally what happens to them - take the parts off and sell them separately," he told the Herald in August.

"For the Japanese performance cars, people would chop it up and sell the parts."

It was not clear the condition police recovered the vehicles in and Jiang could not be reached for comment.

The matter was before the courts, therefore, police were not able to comment further.

Elsewhere, the man accused of pointing a gun at police officers before stealing their car near Ohakune on the weekend had appeared in court this week.

The 2007 Honda Civic Type-R worth $20,000. Photo / Supplied

Tama Michael Rawhiti was charged with possessing a long barrel rifle without lawful purpose, using a firearm against a police officer and dishonesty for taking a Holden Commodore valued at $35,000.

The 33-year-old was arrested after a two-day hunt which ended in a dramatic stakeout in Raetihi.

He appeared in court on Tuesday alongside 29-year-old Amelia Ann Morris who was facing the same charges.

No pleas were entered before Judge Philip Crayton remanded both Rawhiti and Morris in custody until they are due to appear in the court again on October 22.