A single car crash brought down powerlines and closed off part of a main highway in Tokoroa.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on State Highway 1 just after 11 o'clock last night.

​

The collision brought down powerlines, blocking the northbound lane between Rollett Rd and Newell Rd.

Advertisement

Police said late last night the road was expected to be closed off for some time as crews worked at the scene.

Diversions were put in place and motorists told to avoid the area if possible.

There were no reports of injuries.