COMMENT

The Auckland Ratepayers Alliance, aka the Taxpayers' Union in local costume, held a mayoral candidates' question session this week, in a community hall in Greenlane packed with its supporters. Given the enormous depth of economic knowledge, business acumen and superior common sense in the room, I was confused.

READ MORE:
Premium - Local elections 2019: The battle for the Shore
Premium - Local elections 2019: The village battles of Albert-Eden
Premium - Local elections 2019: Labour politician switches side in a tense battle for the Whau ward
Premium - Local elections 2019: The quiet war in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.