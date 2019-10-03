Australasia's biggest marquee has been flown in for a dance music concert at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow night.

The giant marquee, about 100 metres long by 70m wide and 25m high, has been installed for the Listen In concert featuring Flume, Diplo, ScHoolboy Q, 6LACK, Slowthai and more.

James Peterson of Regional Facilities Auckland, which operates the stadium, said the original plan was to install a smaller tent on a carpark for a crowd of up to 15,000, but a sellout crowd of 20,000 required a shift to the stadium floor and a bigger tent.