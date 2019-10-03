Police will be releasing new information in a appeal to help find those responsible for killing Kathleen Kawana, and is urging the public to watch Police Ten 7 tonight.

Kawana, aged 46, was found deceased in a vacant property in Ruatoria on August 3, and her death remains "unexplained".

The mother of eight had been living in Porirua and it's unclear how she came to be at the Ruatoria property.

Police believe her death was suspicious and is seeking help from the public about her movements between Porirua, Hawke's Bay and Ruatoria.

"We believe the community can help us get answers for Kathleen's family," police said in a statement.

"Someone will know something and can help us bring her family some sense of closure in solving this crime."

Police will share new information in relation to her death on Police Ten 7 which will be aired at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

The information will also be shared on the police Facebook pages after the programme has screened.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Police Ten 7 information line on 0800 1074636.