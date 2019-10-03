Ngaruawahia man Michael Murdoch has been missing for a week and has not been in communication with family, which is concerning for them and police.

An unconfirmed sighting of Murdoch was reported on Saturday, September 28, with his red/maroon 2001 Nissan Skyline.

His disappearance sparked an appeal for sightings of the 44-year-old by police this afternoon.

"Police are concerned for Michael's wellbeing, as his lack of contact with family is out of character," a spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information which might help us locate Michael is asked to call Detective Sergeant Rene Rakete, Huntly CIB, on 07 828 7560.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

