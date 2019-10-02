Police followed a man more than 100km last night following a family harm incident in the South Island.

Around 6pm officers were alerted to a family harm incident in Oamaru, a police statement said.

A male who was involved drove away from the property and police were concerned for his wellbeing and safety.



Police monitored his location as he drove south toward Dunedin, attempting to stop the vehicle south of Waikouaiti.

He refused to stop and a police pursuit began. Spikes were deployed but were unsuccessful.

The car eventually came to a stop near the University of Otago, about 38km from Waikouaiti, and the driver fled on foot, the statement said.



He was caught with the help of police dogs and taken into custody.



A 27-year-old man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court today charged with failing to stop.