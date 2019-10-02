Two separate crashes on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway are causing early delays for motorists heading into town this morning.

Emergency services were called to two different incidents on State Highway 16 near the St Lukes offramp about 6.15am.

Both crashes were cleared by about half an later.

However, motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area as the congestion that quickly built after the crashes eases slowly.

The NZ Transport Agency reported that eastbound lanes had been blocked due to the incidents and drivers were told to take care when passing and to prepare for some delays.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in either crash.