Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri has called for those who committed the "heinous act" of fatally stabbing her nephew in Melbourne to hand themselves in.

"Own up and turn yourselves in."

Hastings teenager Maaka Hakiwai, 17, was fatally stabbed at Kings Park, 19km northwest of the Melbourne CBD, about 2.30pm local time on Saturday.

Maaka's mother posted an image of her son as a young boy. Photo / via Facebook

His parents were born and bred in Hastings and moved to the Gold Coast. They had only been in Melbourne for a couple of weeks when the "very tragic" incident happened, Whaitiri said.

"It was a very tragic, heinous act.

"Maaka is my nephew.

