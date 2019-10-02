

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri has called for those who committed the "heinous act" of fatally stabbing her nephew in Melbourne to hand themselves in.

"Own up and turn yourselves in."

Hastings teenager Maaka Hakiwai, 17, was fatally stabbed at Kings Park, 19km northwest of the Melbourne CBD, about 2.30pm local time on Saturday.

Maaka's mother posted an image of her son as a young boy.

His parents were born and bred in Hastings and moved to the Gold Coast. They had only been in Melbourne for a couple of weeks when the "very tragic" incident happened, Whaitiri said.

"It was a very tragic, heinous act.

"Maaka is my nephew. His Dad and I are second cousins.

"Even though I don't immediately recall seeing a lot of Maaka, we are related by blood and that is what matters.

"Blood is blood."

She implored anyone who had information about the offenders to give it to the police.

Whaitiri said Hakiwai came from a "very loving, very supportive family" and his death had left everyone reeling.

The Hakiwai family.

"My immediate concern is for them. We want his body released as soon as possible so we can get on with the grieving process.

"This [tragedy] should remind us to love our families and friends.

"There is elements of hatred lurking amongst us and we should be vigilant. Tragedy could happen to anyone."

Maaka's brother, Nate, 18, was also stabbed and was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

The boys had been walking down a quiet street when a "carload of five thugs" pulled up beside them.

"Two boys jumped out of the car and asked Nate for his hat. Both boys said no and a fight broke out," a family friend told Daily Mail Australia.

Nate reportedly woke up on Monday night to the news his "best friend" had died.

"He cried to Karli, his mum, and said 'my best friend is gone' because the boys did everything together," Maaka's grandmother Yvonne Stirling told 7News.

Australian channel Nine News showed images of the blood-soaked footpath where the teens were attacked.

Nate and Maaka Hakiwai.

The devastated family of six had moved from the Gold Coast weeks earlier. They plan to fly Maaka's body home to New Zealand for the funeral.

They said they can't believe the senseless murder could be the result of something as trivial as a hat.

Karli is so disturbed by the "evil" incident she reportedly no longer wants to move to Melbourne.

The grieving mother-of-four posted a tribute to her two boys on her Facebook page, sharing an old photo of the "inseparable" teenagers.

"They did everything together, born less than a year apart. The boys were inseparable and loved by all who knew them.

The brothers were described as 'inseparable'.

"Both boys had immense love for their family, were devoted brothers and protectors of their two younger sisters," the couple said.

"Maaka our baby boy, pure evil has taken you from us at 17 years young. Your brother and best mate Nate continues to fight in hospital.

"We love you our son, brother, grandson, nephew & our dear friend. Fly high baby boy we love you more than words can express."