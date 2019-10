Two cars have crashed along State Highway 1 in Atiamuri.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the crash was between a 4WD and a van and happened at 2.40pm.

She said there was no information on how many people were involved but it appeared there were only minor injuries.

One lane is blocked and tow trucks were being arranged she said.