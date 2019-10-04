Abortion is "quite possibly the worst form of child abuse imaginable" a paediatrician about to start work in the Bay of Plenty says, but others say a law change is "long overdue".

Dr Viliame Sotutu is among 23,000 people who wrote submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill ahead of last month's cut-off.

Some submissions have now been published online, including views of Western Bay of Plenty churches, Voice for Life Waihi and Family Planning.

READ MORE:
Sweeping abortion law changes: Woman's right to choose until 20 weeks
Live: Abortion law passes first vote in Parliament 94-23
Prime Minister

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.