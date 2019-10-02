One person has died in a crash on the Whangamoa Saddle (State Highway 6) between Rai Valley and Hira, north of Nelson.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 12.40pm, police said in a statement.

The deceased person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit was still en route to the crash scene. Ambulance and fire services had been sent to the scene and a helicopter had been dispatched.

Police said the road would be closed for several hours and motorists were asked to take alternative routes.

More to come.