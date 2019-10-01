Fire crews from around the Waikato have descended on a Morrinsville house which is fully engulfed in flames.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said firefighters were called to the Hangawera Rd house, a few minutes outside the town, about 10.30am.

On arrival, crews discovered the 20m by 20m house fully involved.

The fire was so large they have called on fire trucks and tankers from around the Waikato including Hamilton.

Nicholson said it didn't appear as though there was anybody inside the house at the time.

A fire investigator has also been sent to the scene.