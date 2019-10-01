Take your time, give something back and set yourself up first before helping others.

Oh, and don't take other people's advice too seriously.

That's the advice for anyone lucky enough to win tonight's $22 million Lotto Powerball draw, coming from a woman who's been there and done that.

The Inglewood, Taranaki woman took home $22.3m in January, inNew Zealand's biggest Powerball win to date.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind year — a complete rollercoaster of emotions. Even now, I still can't quite believe it happened," said the woman.

2019 had been an amazing year, shouting her family on a month-long holiday to Europe. They were heading to Japan shortly for the Rugby World Cup semis and final, she said.

"It's still crazy to think I could now go absolutely anywhere. We've even been able to fly business class — which is something I would have never imagined doing before."

But she said being able to help her family had been the best thing she had done.

"There is no amount of money I could ever give them to say thanks for all that they have done for me over the years," she said.

"After all, what is the point in winning such a big prize if you can't share it with the ones you love?"

The woman was taking her time deciding what to do with most of her winnings, saying she wanted to "give back to my community in a meaningful way".

"I've got my whole life ahead of me, so I want to make sure that whatever I do next is something that I love and enjoy."

Her number one tip for the next Powerball winner was not to rush into anything.



"People will give you advice on what they think you should and shouldn't do, but at the end of the day it's your decision. You need to back yourself and be comfortable with the decisions you make — and of course set yourself up first before helping others."