A leaked document showng a secret proposal for a multi-million dollar water museum in Hastings has been made public for all to see.

The document dump on Hastings District Council website on Tuesday night came as part of an agenda for an extraordinary public council meeting on Friday.

Hawke's Bay Today published details last week about 'Water Central' - a proposal by council to build a multi-million dollar development in the centre of Hastings which was to have the purpose of telling the story of water.

The proposal was discussed under agenda item: "Drinking Water Capital programme update" in the public excluded part of the council meeting on September 10.

It was proposed the 10m high building, on the corner of Southhampton St East and Hastings St South would cost $8.6 million over two years (2020/2021) and would be funded externally to Hastings District Council, and not through ratepayers.

The observation tower would be on the same site as one of two reservoirs.

It prompted two meetings by Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst with councillors, aimed at finding the source of the information leak to media.

Earlier this week, Hazlehurst took to social media saying "there is and has been no proposal anywhere within council to spend $8 million to celebrate and/or explain our water story (tagged as a museum by media)".

Hazlehurst said the proposal was an "idea".

Council called an extraordinary public meeting for Friday to make a decision on whether an investigation into the unauthorised disclosure of confidential information will go ahead, as well as the release of information from a public excluded session.

Now, the document dump has allowed further details of the proposal to be revealed, including design drawings of what 'Water Central' could look like.

Officers and consultants presented an overview of the initial Water Central concept to Councillors at the May 28 workshop, for which there was general agreement to proceed and develop the concept through a business case.

The Water Central Business Case (WCBC) was to "justify and test feasibility" of the Water Central concept as well as "support council decision making on whether to formally proceed with the project".

The WCBC was drafted by a project team consisting of Council officers from Major Projects, Economic Growth and Development, Finance, Asset Management, as well as external planning and architectural consultants.

The vision is to "utilise the infrastructure elements as a way of engaging everyone in the story of water and the process it goes through to arrive at the kitchen tap".

In the proposal, it states, that "rather than hiding the infrastructure away (as is regularly done on projects such as this), the vision explores an opportunity to place everything in a transparent box - and build around it an immersive educational facility focused on water in its entirety".

The pipework would be "deliberately exposed above ground, and the treatment facility housed in a glass building".

Hazlehurst has yet to respond to Hawke's Bay Today's multiple requests for comment about 'Water Central' this week.