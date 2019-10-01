A "local council" billboard in Tauranga has gone viral on social media as Kiwis across the country have praised the man's "voteworthy" campaign.

The billboard on Totara St in Tauranga features what appears to be Mark Sheaff sleeping on the couch along with the slogan "I'll do my best but I can't promise anything".

However, there is no further information confirming that Sheaff is running in the local election.

Nevertheless, the "honest" campaign has still won the votes of Kiwis as photos of the billboard has been shared on local Facebook groups and Reddit.

"Since honesty is in short supply nowadays I respect that billboard," one person wrote.

Another agreed: "Most truthful thing I've ever heard a politician say to be honest."

"Shame he is not running, I bet he would get quite a few votes," another person wrote.

Another said: "Setting low expectations means you will always exceed them. Smart man."

One person went as far as to suggest that he would "most likely be better than all the others put together".

Others were not too happy about the "political campaign".

"The fact that people will actually vote for this muppet is exactly what's wrong with politics," one person wrote.

"We need to start trying to convince dumb people to stay home on Election day."

Another agreed: "I am fed up with these people. Oh I have an idea. I'll vote for some random dude who doesn't care all that much."

It is not known whether the billboard is a prank, a PR stunt or possible a meaningful message Sheaff was trying to spread.

The Herald has contacted Sheaff, but he has refused to comment.