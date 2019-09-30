The body of a man found in a residential property near Palmerston North has officially been identified.

He was Codi Jarmen Wilkinson, 27, who had been living in the Manawatū area.

Police did not reveal any other details about the circumstances of his death, only saying that they were liaising with his family during this difficult time.

​

Advertisement

"A scene examination of the property where his body was found and the surrounding areas is ongoing,'' a police statement said.

The news comes after police said a body had been found on the grounds of a residential address in Bunnythorpe on Friday night.

Police said at the time that they had "considerable concern'' about the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

'I'M SOULLESS WITHOUT MY SOULMATE'

Wilkinson's partner - who had known him for a decade - said on Facebook that she wished she was the one who had found him.

"I'm soulless without my soulmate by my side,'' she wrote.

It was believed the man found had been missing for more than two weeks.

Police guarded the property overnight, on Friday, before a scene examination was carried out on Saturday and Sunday.

A police spokeswoman earlier said a post mortem examination was completed on Sunday. Due to results from that post mortem, a homicide investigation was launched.

Advertisement

"The man sustained serious injuries and while we are not able to detail the exact injuries, we are determined to find those responsible for his death,'' she said.