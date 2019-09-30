Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is remaining coy about the possibility of being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

She would not answer questions as to whether or not she would accept the nomination for the award, if it was offered.

Ardern would only say she had not been formally been approached and asked to accept the nomination.

The betting odds of who is expected to win the prize differ from bookie to bookie – but many have Ardern inside the top five, ahead of the likes of Pope Francis.

Climate advocate, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is the top pick according to most betting websites.

The winner of the prize, which has been won by the likes of Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and Barack Obama, receives just under US$1 million.

According to the Nobel Peace Prize website, this year there are 301 candidates for the award – of those, 223 are individuals and the rest are groups, such as Reporters Without Borders.

The names of the nominees are kept secret for 50 years and the committee charged with awarding the prize only reaches a decision in its very last meeting before the announcement at the beginning of October.

The winner is announced on October 11.

Speaking to media at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference, Ardern told media she had not been told if she had been nominated.

But she added: "I don't think anyone gets informed as to whether or not they have been nominated."

When asked about being nominated for the prize, Ardern said that was "highly, highly speculative".

She said no one had raised any efforts to have her nominated for the prize with her and she had not been approached by anyone saying she has been nominated.

But asked if she would accept the nomination of she was approached, she again said that she had not been approached.

"That hasn't happened, so that probably answers your question."