Time to reset GST

I was pleased to read the article from Brian Fallow (Herald, September 27) suggesting GST should be returned to its original level of 10 per cent.

A number of letters in the past have proposed the same, as well as ideas such as removing it from basic foods altogether, and so on.

For the record, a 10 per cent GST was introduced in 1986 by the Lange government, which many were okay about. However, it sneaked up another 2.5 per cent in 1989, and again in 2010 (not so okay).

I agree with Brian; a return to 10 per cent would help all of us, both practically and psychologically.

Whilst no panacea, it would at least add some stimulus to our economy, and I suggest it would be seen as a simple, effective and more honest approach by the Government.

B Watkin, Devonport.



Erebus memorials

Some readers seem mistaken about the Erebus memorials. The November 1979 tragedy is New Zealand's worst peacetime accident and still the worst air accident in the Southern Hemisphere.

The memorial at Waikumete Cemetery is for the 16 people who were unidentified and the 28 people who were never found. The memorial at Auckland International Airport is for the 20 crew members.

There has never been any significant public place where all 257 names are displayed, where families can gather to remember and have special times of prayer and reflection - and where our nation can appropriately commemorate the accident.

For this reason several of us took the initiative in 2016 to advocate for a Erebus National Memorial. Feedback from families quickly coalesced around three convictions; the national memorial should be accessible, attractive and not in a cemetery.

Many New Zealanders consider the Erebus National Memorial long overdue. The Dove-Meyer Robinson Park in Parnell is ideal for the attractive winning design as it fulfils the family requirements, the park is already a well-known remembering place (and Sir Dove-Meyer was Auckland mayor at the time of the accident), there are nearby historical aviation links, and the steep site has an excellent outlook toward the open sea.

Rev. Dr Richard Waugh, Howick.

Visible change

A problem with many programmes under way to reduce emissions is that they are not obvious to the general public, hence protests by school children about lack of progress. The Government needs to promote highly visible examples, like wind farms, but locate these in prime positions where they can't possibly be missed. For example, on One Tree Hill, Mt Wellington, Bastion Pt, Mt Victoria, even Rangitoto. This would illustrate to locals and visitors that the Government means business .

No doubt such disfiguring of the landscape would create many protests, but this could be effectively countered by labelling protesters with the ultimate insult and put down: "climate change denier".

The fact that there may be more appropriate and productive locations for wind farms is irrelevant. It is the image that counts.

John St Julian, Clover Park.



Cleaner farming

Most industries have harmed the environment in different ways since the industrial revolution but crop and animal farming's impact on the environment predates the industrial revolution by many thousands of year with massive land clearing and burning of native vegetation to prepare land for crops and agriculture. This is not to say farming is wrong but even in NZ, many industries have had to clean up their act since the RMA was released in the early 1990s.

I work in the sawmilling industry and sheer ignorance which led to the use of various environmentally damaging chemicals, some of which were fortunately banned decades ago, has resulted in an industry that today utilises most of its residues and by and large has been a clean industry for over 25 years. But dairy farming in particular has been slow to react and not surprisingly, many Kiwis are not happy about our polluted waterways caused by runoff of fertilisers and effluent.

Just because the dairy and meat industry is our largest industry and some newer farmers are struggling due to massive debt cannot excuse continued contamination of our waterways. Sure, many farmers have cleaned up their act which is great but the massive change in land use in places like Canterbury and the McKenzie Country with the over allocation of water in Canterbury resulting on low water flows, water contamination and damage to the natural environment of the McKenzie Basin should not have been permitted and further expansion should be stopped immediately.

The National government was too scared to rein in its support base of dairy farmers but at least this Coalition Government is trying. Yes, pain for some farmers but any investment carries risk.

Paul Carpenter, Rotorua.



Sustained change

Jeff Hayward's letter "Climate denial" encapsulates mankind's massive dilemma, especially here in New Zealand - future sustainability.

We cannot practically, economically nor environmentally, dramatically change where we are at, quickly, as the kids want, even if we wished to. Eventually though, we might possibly have to.

Just imagine replacing our entire fleet of vehicles with battery driven models. Won't happen. We couldn't afford it. Never mind, those are not sustainable either, when you analyse them. Far from it. However, when the oil runs out... Maybe the cows' methane? Won't be enough.

Jeff and others, think, as he states, we need to do it now. Do the sums stack up? Let alone the buy-in, the will, or the ability?

It might be a tad easier to analyse the perceived problem, GHG emissions, and check the actual volume up there, importantly compared with times past, causing all the warming? lt is measured and monitored by MFE. Now that would be scientific.

The answer may just surprise and then give mankind a very good reason to then seek the real cause.

A good exercise for the schoolkids - when they're back from their march.

Greg Gascoigne, Cambridge.



Personal change

Above the classroom door at my high school was a quote: "everyone wants to change the world yet no one wants to change themselves", or words to that effect. This quote is appropriate in the current climate change conversation.

We have protesters, teenagers, columnists, scientists, and letters to the editor that treat climate change as if it's someone else's fault and demanding change, especially by politicians and corporate leaders.

There is little, if any, real honesty that climate change is directly caused by our insatiable greed to live beyond our means. Sure politicians, as our elected leaders, have a critical role to make appropriate decisions for a sustainable future – and they should be held to account. However, they do not tell us to be greedy, demand more energy, pollute the environment and be wasteful. These attitudes are the products of our disposable society. Blaming politicians, or corporate leaders, is simply a means to abdicate our personal responsibility.

The honest response is that each one of us to own up to our responsibility, as much as our personal influence allows. At the next protest, I eagerly wait for a placard is that simply states "I am responsible. I will change".

Dr Murray Boardman, Browns Bay.



FMZ appointment

It was reported in The Business (NZ Herald, September 27) that Michael Stiassny has been appointed to the Financial Markets Authority and that Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi and NZ First leader Winston Peters are Stiassny fans.

I would like to know what good these ministers think the appointment will achieve.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.



Voting age

Our Electoral Act records that only people of and over the age of 18 years may cast their votes. Reducing that age to 16 years would ensure that even more young voters are able to ensure that the democratic process is thoroughly scrutinised. Moreover, it is the youth of our country that will suffer a huge rise in temperature, and some will be forced out of their homes, once they are adults and have the dosh to buy themselves a home (NZ Herald, September 27). The Green Party and its main global warming advocate Golriz Ghahraman is pushing for an amendment to our Electoral Act so that 16-year-olds are able to vote, so why are some senior politicians utterly opposed to the change?

Brian Collins, Petone.



Short & Sweet

On Fonterra

Fonterra should vacate their very expensive Auckland office and move to a centre like Hamilton considerably closer to the main area of their milk supply. Peter Stiles, Glendowie.

On climate

Forty-two years ago, on behalf of the former Department of Lands and Survey, I attended a Rodney District Council planning hearing to discuss climate change and sea level rise and all the councillors laughed, Nothing effective has changed. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

No politician can afford to face this stark fact: Our only hope of saving ourselves and our children from the horrors of climate change is to cut the colossal network of global free trade and consumerism. James Young, Takapuna.

We should be investing in space exploration, seeking planets that can be developed to sustain human life and to which humanity can escape when this planet is no longer habitable. There we can develop, grow and continue cutting each other's throats and trying to destroy each other as we do now. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Eve McCallum (NZ Herald, September 30) defends farmers and insists "Everyone needs to step back and look at the big picture..." The question is, whose picture? The experts' bleak diagram of evidence and science, or the conservatives' cartoon, coloured to look good? Dennis N Horne, Howick.

On fireworks

Congratulations to Countdown for listening to their customers and banning the sale of fireworks. Why doesn't the Government follow suit and ban fireworks completely? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On transport

Phil Goff says If you want to damage council productivity make our staff walk, bike, or travel by bus. His uncontrolled Auckland Transport's policy is doing exactly that to the Auckland economy.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

On National

Since when were politically edited TV clips from parliamentary debates an example of "free speech"? Judy Keall, Stanmore Bay.