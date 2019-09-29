Friends and family of a young dance teacher are rallying to support each other after she died within a day of being struck down with an illness.

Kelsey Helena Davidson, who founded her own dance school in Christchurch, is being remembered for her love and passion for all things dance and creativity.

The 26-year-old died last Thursday after becoming sick just hours before. It is understood she died of suspected meningococcal disease, Stuff reported.

A family notice published today shares a brief insight into the kind of person she was - and the suddenness of her death.

"Taken from us after a day's illness, aged 26 years.

"Kelsey - our sparkle, our joy, our all the world.''

In her element: Kelsey Davidson died within a day of getting sick last week. Photo / Instagram

Davidson was the director of the Radical Step Dance Studio in Christchurch - a school she founded in February 2012.

Her Instagram page shows a myriad of colourful photos and dance videos - many of which are shot in the outdoors.

There are some shot on ski fields, in the forest, high on mountain tops and others showing her dancing or striking a difficult dance pose on the beach.

She explains her background and pride for the school she started on her LinkedIn page; talking about a school where she teaches a fusion of dance styles.

"Radical Step offers a unique cutting-edge approach to dance education and provides students with opportunities to learn and perform in a creative, professional environment,'' she writes.

"I have a great love for the outdoors and lately, I have been blending my two passions of dance and hiking by choreographing short films throughout local walking tracks - most recently, the Milford Track."

She proudly explains that everything she films is on an iPhone with zero budget.

"I endeavour to create more films to promote the unique scenery New Zealand has to offer!''

A total of 91 cases of meningitis had been reported by the end of August in New Zealand. Six people had died from the disease.

That compared to 64 cases and six deaths in the same period last year, according to data from the Institute for Environmental Science and Research.

Of those who had lost their lives by the end of August, two were babies less than a year old, one was aged in the 20 to 29-year-old group and three were aged over 50, according to ESR.

A funeral for Davidson will be held on Wednesday at the Westpark Chapel in Burnside, Christchurch.

Davidson is survived by her parents Suzy and Clive and brother Fraser.