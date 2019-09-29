A group of Hobsonville Point residents are breaking one of the suburb's rules by airing their dirty laundry - literally.

And some of their neighbours aren't happy.

The Hobsonville Point Residents Society (HPRS) said complaints "arrive frequently" about washing being hung out to dry on lines rigged up outside people's homes.

"It looks so messy and is not a good look for people to see when they drive or walk along our streets," a resident complaint to the Residents Society read.

In their complaint, the resident asked whether such messy washing was "against the rules" of the society - and it turns out it is.

The society's rules state that unless the washing line is approved by the committee, residents should ensure their lines are "as much as practicable are not visible from a street, right of way or pathway".

Everybody who owns a property at Hobsonville Point must by law become a member of the society and follow the rules, a committee member said.

"It's a constant thing anywhere where people have limited space to hang their washing," the committee member added.

Housing in Hobsonville Point, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The committee suggests residents make the most of sunny days and hang their washing outside and out of sight, or use a dryer.

"We are aware people are trying not to spend too much money on their washing," the member said on the topic of dryers.

The HPRS has asked landlords to remind tenants to follow the rules.

The society said it's also dealing with complaints about cars parked in driveways obstructing the footpath, forcing pedestrians pushing prams or walking dogs to detour onto the road.

"Yes, parking can be hard to find around here, but a little consideration goes a long way," the society said.