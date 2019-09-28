There was a shock at the petrol pump at Z Energy in Te Atatu this evening, but not in the way you might imagine.

A motorist drove straight through the glass front door of the service station around 7pm, sending glass and food flying throughout the store.

Emergency services are on scene, with police conducting inquiries on scene to establish exactly what happened, a police spokeswoman said.

No one had been injured during the incident.

A member of the public told the Herald the car came to a stop near the chillers on the other side of the service station.