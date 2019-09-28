Helicopters armed with monsoon buckets and several firefighting crews are fighting a scrub fire, approximately 200 hectares in size, near Queenstown.

One hectare is roughly the size of a rugby field.

At least one property had been engulfed in flames and while firefighters fought to protect two others, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Emergency services crews were first called to the fire at the bottom of Deep Creek, Slippers Canyon around 2.40pm.

Five helicopters and five fire crews, from Glenorchy, Arrowtown, Luggate, Queenstown and Tarras, were tackling the fire.

"We are hitting it hard with all the resources we have available to counter the gusty westerlies," deputy principal fire officer for Central Otago Bobby Lamont said.

"Our priorities in the first instance are containing the fire and protecting nearby structures."

Skippers Rd, which runs up Skippers Canyon, would remain closed until further notice and people were advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services would announce an update at 7pm.